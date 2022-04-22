Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGTA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.04.

MGTA opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 6,706.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

