Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. Maiden has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

