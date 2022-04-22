Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. Maiden has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
