Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.87. 6,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

Get Main Thematic Innovation ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Main Thematic Innovation ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.