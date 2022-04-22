Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MPX opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 31.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

