MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Citigroup

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.40.

Get MarineMax alerts:

NYSE HZO opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $885.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.73. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.