Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $916,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,032,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00.

NYSE EQH opened at $31.86 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $773,363,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,116,000 after purchasing an additional 240,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after purchasing an additional 386,138 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,958,000 after purchasing an additional 107,024 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

