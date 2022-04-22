MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $395.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $383.00 to $395.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $374.89.

MKTX opened at $272.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $256.26 and a 52-week high of $514.61.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after buying an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,049,000 after buying an additional 37,878 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in MarketAxess by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after buying an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

