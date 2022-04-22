Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $178.70, but opened at $184.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies shares last traded at $175.28, with a volume of 6,358 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.