Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $5.97. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 292,510 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $213.60 million, a P/E ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 141,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $527,373.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 309,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.