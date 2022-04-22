Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Get Materion alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Materion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.33.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.38. Materion has a 1 year low of $66.05 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Materion by 1,870.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.