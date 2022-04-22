Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.25

Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Maven Income & Growth VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of MIG1 stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Friday. Maven Income & Growth VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 41.40 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 46 ($0.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £60.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.85.
Maven Income & Growth VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
