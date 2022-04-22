MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $42,227.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,554.98 or 1.00094366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.29 or 0.00259858 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00175663 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.71 or 0.00339875 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00084942 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004717 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001276 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

