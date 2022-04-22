Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,909,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,982,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

MAXR stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. 12,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,610. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

