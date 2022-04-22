Maxcoin Trading Down 67.3% Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 67.3% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $170,024.92 and $7.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,581.20 or 1.00130552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.31 or 0.00261360 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.31 or 0.00342312 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00163068 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083136 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

