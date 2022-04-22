McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $103.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,686. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.80.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,428 shares of company stock worth $19,206,783 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

