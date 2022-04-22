MCDEX (MCB) Price Reaches $32.09

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One MCDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00104381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

