McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,508,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395,000 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 790,582 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,676,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 174,001 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. 73,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,230. The firm has a market cap of $349.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

