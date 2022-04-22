McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.93

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 161653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$445.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.