McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.93

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 161653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$445.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

