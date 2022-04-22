McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $361.00 at Cowen

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCK. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.71.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $331.45 on Monday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $335.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.25. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,690. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.