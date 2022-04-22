MDH Acquisition (NYSE:MDH) Trading Up 0.1%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 34,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 135,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MDH Acquisition by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDH Acquisition (MDH)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for MDH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.