Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.30

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85.

Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

