Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.30

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GETVY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset España Comunicación (GETVY)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.