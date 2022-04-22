MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $15.01 million and $6.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.64 or 0.07464927 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,541.13 or 1.00104265 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

