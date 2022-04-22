MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MEGEF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.63.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $15.82 on Monday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

