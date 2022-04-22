Meme (MEME) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00259262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004739 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000724 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022029 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.50 or 0.00666818 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

