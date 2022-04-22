Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Increased to $18.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MERC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercer International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.