MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $201.87

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.87 and traded as low as $193.50. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $193.50, with a volume of 139 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
