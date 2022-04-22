Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $22.72. Merus shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 1,109 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $951.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 135.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Merus by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,185,000 after buying an additional 418,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

