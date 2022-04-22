Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 4.0% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $243,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,707,217 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $12.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,877,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,766,051. The company has a market capitalization of $511.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.58 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.63.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

