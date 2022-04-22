Metronome Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Metronome has a total market cap of $33.94 million and approximately $42,087.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00006035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.32 or 0.07314357 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.16 or 0.99612103 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035337 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,020,857 coins and its circulating supply is 13,876,283 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

