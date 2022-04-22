Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $2.30 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00005786 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $46.75 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.37 or 0.07379845 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,606.59 or 0.99745332 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 470,802,777 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

