Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

