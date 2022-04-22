MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.86. 45,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 109,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of June 6, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 108 tractors and 76 trailers.

