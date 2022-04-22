MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Up 5.2%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.72. 467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 588,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.11 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

