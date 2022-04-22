Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Planet Fitness worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 174,534 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

