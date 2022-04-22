Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 44,721 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.