Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,799 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

