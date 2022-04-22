Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.87 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after buying an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.27.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average is $221.18. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

