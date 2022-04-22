Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,815 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Ambarella worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Ambarella by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

AMBA stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $150.20. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.98 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

