Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,617 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $16,123,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 583.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 150,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 128,779 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 117.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 113,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 27.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Boston Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.