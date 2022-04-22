Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,756,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 468,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,866,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

TSN opened at $97.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

