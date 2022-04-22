Mizuho Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $175.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $118.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $117.16 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.48.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

