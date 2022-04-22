Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.26 Million

Brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) to announce $51.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.18 million and the highest is $51.35 million. Model N posted sales of $48.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $213.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.25 million to $214.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $239.77 million, with estimates ranging from $238.03 million to $241.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MODN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 187,360 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 76.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,257. The stock has a market cap of $962.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

About Model N (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.