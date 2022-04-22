Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.00.

MHK traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.57. 1,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.05. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

