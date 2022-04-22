Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

