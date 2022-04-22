Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.82. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,915,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after buying an additional 53,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

