Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issues Earnings Results

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%.

MCRI stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.