Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $72.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.06. 7,740,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

