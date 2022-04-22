MonetaryUnit Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $806,795.69 and $613.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00229776 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,457,651 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

