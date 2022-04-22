MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $377.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.