Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $54.88 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for about $54.88 or 0.00138995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $217.21 million and $26.85 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,310,915 coins and its circulating supply is 3,957,755 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

